Enjoy this weekend in Pune with dial in theatre, a 100-year-old turtle’s birthday and more

Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages (JAMP) in partnership with the National Park Service will co-host the second annual ‘Tadaima’ – a community virtual pilgrimage. Tadaima 2021 will address identity, indigeneity, and intersectionality as they relate to the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans. The program will showcase Japanese American artists, live panel discussions featuring a diverse collection of speakers, and opportunities to engage in meaningful discussion from August 29 to September 25. The pilgrimage is free and open to the public and will be available online at http://www.jampilgrimages.com

Lifeline 99 99 – Spanning over 35-60 minutes, ‘Lifeline 99 99′, is a semi-scripted theatre performance directed and designed by Akshay Raheja and Gaurav Singh of Kaivalya Plays Lifeline 99 99 – Spanning over 35-60 minutes, ‘Lifeline 99 99′, is a semi-scripted theatre performance directed and designed by Akshay Raheja and Gaurav Singh of Kaivalya Plays

Dial in for seven unique one-on-one interactive theatre experience. Spanning over 35-60 minutes, ‘Lifeline 99 99′, is a semi-scripted theatre performance directed and designed by Akshay Raheja and Gaurav Singh of Kaivalya Plays. After the ticket purchase, one needs to dial in through a hotline format on their phone and choose out of seven distinct, live and interactive stories. All one has to do is follow the instructions they receive on email. The performance will be on August 28 and 29 at 6PM, 7PM and 10PM. One can pay Rs 499 and have this unique experience. Contact https://insider.in/lifeline-99-99-an-interactive-theatre-performance-on-your-phone-feb20-2021/event

Once upon a Tide – This digital art tells the tale of a family of eight hundred turtles spread all across the world and their father who is turning a hundred years old Once upon a Tide – This digital art tells the tale of a family of eight hundred turtles spread all across the world and their father who is turning a hundred years old

If you are into stories, ‘Once Upon a Tide’ is the right one for you. This digital art tells the tale of a family of eight hundred turtles spread all across the world and their father who is turning a hundred years old. To celebrate their father’s birthday, these eight hundred siblings embark on a grand adventure to gather together at Velas, on the coast of India. Once Upon a Tide is a 30-minute digital art and storytelling piece for all age groups, created by Art Apart and produced by ThinkArts. One can buy this video at a cost of Rs 250 at https://insider.in/once-upon-a-tide-jun11-2021/event

‘Rise! Black Resistance: Gabriel’s Revolt to George Floyd’ ‘Rise! Black Resistance: Gabriel’s Revolt to George Floyd’

‘Rise! Black Resistance: Gabriel’s Revolt to George Floyd’ – this history program discusses the slave rebellions in all its commercial and political uses. Hosted by Washington DC History and Culture, the discussion will be presented by Edward J. Ingebretsen, Ph.D who holds advanced degrees in Theology, Philosophy and Education. It will explore the developing commodity practice of selling humans, from its islands and Latin American beginnings, to the English colonies and the eventual States and beyond. The livestream event will be held on August 29 from 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM. Register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enslaved-series-rise-black-resistance-gabriels-revolt-to-george-floyd-tickets-167627744095

And if you are looking to learn a new skill especially, with the festive season around the corner, what better than gifting items. Learn the art of making flowers, giftboxes and festive T-lite holders along with crocheting dream catchers. Studio Artzone has organised a three hours online workshop on August 28, 3pm onwards. Register with Rs 300 via WhatsApp number 9822254472.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.