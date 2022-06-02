Engineer offered lift in SUV, robbed of mobile phone

A 32-year-old engineer working for a software company was robbed off his mobile phone on Pune-Mumbai Expressway by two persons who offered him a lift from Hinjewadi. Police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 27, when the engineer was on his way from Bhumkar Chowk area to Khopoli. Around 6.30 pm, when he was waiting for a vehicle, an SUV with two occupants offered to drop him in lieu of a sum of some money.

After travelling a distance, the two threatened to kill him and snatched his mobile phone. They took out the SIM card, gave it back to him and dropped him near Talegaon Dabhade, police said. An officer from Hinjewadi police said, “On Wednesday, we arrested both the suspects.”