Engineer arrested for wife’s murder

A woman, 28, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at their home in Hadapsar area, following a domestic dispute.

Police have arrested the 31-year-old husband, who works as an engineer for a multinational company. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Gaikwad, and the arrested husband as Rajendra Gaikwad.

The incident took place around 7.45 am on Monday at their home in Bhekrainagar area of Hadapsar, and was reported to the police by some of the neighbours. Police investigation suggests that the couple got into a quarrel, and the man allegedly killed the wife by stabbing her with a knife on her neck and throat. An FIR was registered by the wife’s brother.

Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule said, “We have arrested husband on the charges of murder. He works as a system engineer with a multinational technology company. A further probe is underway.”