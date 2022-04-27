Pune: ED attaches assets worth Rs 8 crore of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust

The Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday that it has attached assets worth over Rs 8 crore belonging to Pune-based Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET) in connection with alleged money laundering through malpractices in the sale of Waqf land in the city.

“The ED has provisionally attached a residential apartment at Pune worth Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 7.17 crore lying in the bank account of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET) in the case against Imtiyaz Hussain Shaikh and others,” said a press statement issued by the agency.

“The ED initiated money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR and chargesheets filed by (the) Pune police against the accused persons for claiming compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents of TIET to deputy collector, Land Acquisition and impersonating as office bearers of TIET.” the statement said.

“Investigation by ED revealed that accused persons Imtiyaz Hussain Shaikh, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in connivance with Mohammed Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan made fake and fabricated documents of TIET. They also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents. The compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crores was credited in the bank account of TIET opened by (the) accused persons and was subsequently diverted for (the) purchase of residential flat and personal gains. Further investigation is under progress.” the statement added.

In November last year, the ED conducted searches at seven locations in Pune and one in Aurangabad in connection with its money-laundering probe into the fraud at TIET which owns Waqf land in Pune. In January last year, the Maharashtra government acquired a piece of land from TIET and made the payment for the acquisition to accused persons who allegedly posed as the president and the secretary of the trust, respectively. They also allegedly submitted a forged no-objection certificate from the Waqf board and submitted it to the deputy collector while taking the sale proceeds.