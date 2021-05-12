Enfocement of lockdown norms intensified in city over the past week: Joint Commissioner of Police

At present, the lockdown orders issued by the state government under 'break the chain' are in force across the state (Express File Photo)

The Pune City Police has significantly intensified enforcement against lockdown violations across the city with the number of daily punitive actions against those not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate norms being quadrupled this week, said police officials. During the same period, force deployment for lockdown enforcement was also increased, officials added.

At present, the lockdown orders issued by the state government under ‘break the chain’ are in force across the state. These rules are being enforced across all districts as per the executive orders of local civic bodies or district administrations along with the local police. In Pune city, round-the-clock lockdown is being implemented with essential commodities shops open in the morning hours on weekdays while on weekends, a much stricter lockdown is observed.

Speaking about the enforcement of the lockdown, Joint Commissioner of Police for Pune City Ravindra Shisve on Wednesday said, “Over the past one week, we have significantly intensified enforcement of lockdown norms and Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and social distancing at public places. Taking these actions requires our personnel to work at must risk. But we believe that strict enforcement and punitive action will act as a deterrent. It does not make us happy to take punitive action, but it is necessary.”

Speaking about why enforcement was intensified, Shisve said, “Till the third week of February, Pune city was reporting 200 cases per day. This number rose to 700 in the first week of March and 2,000 by the third week. We had started taking action against violators by this time. So, as cases rose further, The Pune City Police implemented evening curfews and weekend restrictions. A statewide lockdown was announced around mid-April.”

He added, “We have been taking action against those moving without reason, those not wearing masks or following social distancing and also imposing fines on establishments not following the rules. Throughout April till May 5, our daily average of punitive action against violators was 1,000 cases. We have now increased it to 4,400 per day for the past week. Clear instructions have been given to zonal DCP and individual police stations to ensure that violators are fined. We want to highlight that these actions are being taken to break the chain faster so that the lockdown is not required to be extended. Violations by people are putting a burden on the health machinery, police force and other frontline entities. This increased enforcement also requires increased deployment of the force in high risk duties.”

Officials said that at present, there are between 90 and 100 checkpoints across the city at any given point along with at least 20 mobile teams.

The Pune City Police has till now reported 2,249 Covid-19 cases among its officers and personnel, 320 of which are active cases as on Wednesday. At least 17 officers from Pune City Police have till date succumbed to Covid-19.