Leg-up for energy sector, domestic manufacturing: Pune industries on Budget 2022 expectations

With the Union budget set to be announced on February 1, industry captains in Pune list their expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, founders, Repos Energy

When it comes to the energy sector, most of the generation and distribution has been in the purview of public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the government. We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence in 2022 but this sector has seen very little or no technological innovation. The challenges of the gap between the supply and demand of energy owing to the lack of robust infrastructure persist. The recent reality check that we got with the coal scarcity scenario and our dependency as a nation on conventional sources of energy only emphasises the urgency with which we need to prepare for the future in terms of energy security.

The government of India needs to bring out a slew of measures in terms of new policy formulations to encourage and welcome startups in the energy generation and distribution sector. Startups can help the nation in moving towards a carbon light future while spurring the growth of businesses and industries with new-age solutions that are driven by new technological innovations like mobile energy distribution. Such solutions are extremely scalable which can ensure a fast-paced energy distribution infrastructure build-up across the length and breadth of the nation. We as a nation need to ensure that the end consumers have easy access to clean fuels and startups can play a big role in bringing about this change. Clean fuels such as CNG, LNG, EV battery swapping can be brought straight to the end consumers’ doorstep using mobile energy distribution.”

Sunil Jalihal and Padmaja Jalihal, founders, Indic Inspirations

To promote and sustain the domestic craft and manufacturing sector, the finance ministry should support and promote ‘procurement with purpose’ where corporates are encouraged to buy made-in-India products – made by MSMEs, traditional arts and crafts that are eco-friendly, use sustainable materials and processes. Such procurements by industry could be encouraged through tax breaks and allowed to be included in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. It will go a long way to wean corporates away from cheap plastic products from China and other places and meet climate change challenges too!

As a followup to National Startup Day (January 16), Registrar of Companies (RoC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) should allow startups to share the wealth with everyone in the ecosystem – India’s artisans, marketing consultants, designers – beyond full-time employees and full-time directors – who can be covered in employee stock options schemes currently. It will have a big trickle-down effect for artisans to partake in the wealth created by startups – especially culture startups.

Anil Lala, managing director, Fanzart

The budget will be a progressive continuity of last year’s budget policies fuelling economic growth. I expect the government to ease repayments from borrowers, especially those businesses impacted by Covid. The stock market will jump up and I expect a populist budget.

Since the retail sector has been badly impacted due to Covid, I expect the government to boost the sector with ease in financial support from lenders and improvise policies to help the sector get back on its feet.

Dr V Kumar, Principal, Vogue Institute of Art & Design

Covid-19 second wave changed the socio-economic dynamics of our country. We lost around 60-70 per cent of all-India admissions suddenly due to the exorbitant rise in Covid cases in mid-2021. There should be a GST exemption for all capital and recurring purchases of goods and services at least for the next three to four years, which may be a minimum lean period required for recuperation.

Besides that, the staff and students group medical insurance as well as accident insurance premium borne by the government would certainly sigh relief to the institutions to a certain extent.

Dr Dishan Kamdar, vice-chancellor, FLAME University

We hope that the budgetary allocation to the overall education sector will see an increase this year as the last two years have severely impacted both institutions and students, with a shift to the online mode. A fund allocation for the advancement in technology infrastructure to help enable institutes to invest in the latest technology tools, software, and high-speed connectivity will surely deliver a seamless high-quality learning experience to their students.

The government could also develop an education loan scheme for the ease in accessibility, disbursement and repayment terms which will support students from the lesser privileged strata and the deeper pockets of the country to benefit from.