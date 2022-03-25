Endurance run from Rajgad to Sinhagad Fort as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Southern Command Headquarters and NGO Indrani Balan Foundation have organised an endurance run from Rajgad to Sinhagad Fort on April 2. The run is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The run has been conceptualised with technical support from the National Education Foundation (NEF). This is the first year of the run, which will start from the foothills of Rajgad Fort and culminate at Sinhagad Fort. The cross-country route will span over 20 km.

The event will also include a display of military bands and infantry weapons at Sinhagad Fort, which will be attended by Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command.

On February 4, 1670, Narveer Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare, a trusted aide of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, conquered Sinhagad Fort by making the supreme sacrifice during the conquest. The trek follows the same route taken by gallant Maratha warriors to attack and conquer Sinhagad Fort.

The trek will include participants from the Armed forces and civilians. A total of 351 participants and 151 civilian athletes will participate in this event. Civilians will be given free entry on a first-come-first-serve basis and all participants will be felicitated with a medal and certificate.