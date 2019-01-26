End leprosy for good: 28,456 Maharashtra’s gram panchayats to take vow on Republic Day

On January 26, sarpanches across 28,456 gram panchayats in the state will administer to their villagers an oath to end the stigma related to leprosy. Part of the nationwide Sparsh leprosy elimination campaign, the head of each village will hold gram sabha meetings to end leprosy for good and ensure that the disease was no longer a source of shame, stigma and prejudice.

Across the country, similar gram sabha meetings and other activities will be undertaken on January 30, observed as Anti Leprosy Day on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. In Maharashtra, health officials said they would take up the campaign on January 26. Gram sabha meetings will be held across several villages on January 26 as part of Republic Day celebrations.

According to Dr Shobha Rajure, Assistant Director of Health (Leprosy), at the state headquarters, the Sparsh Leprosy Elimination Campaign (SLEC) had been introduced by the Central Leprosy Division with an objective to bring about a reduction in annual new cases of grade II disability to less than one case per million population at the national level, consistent with the target given by WHO in Global Leprosy Strategy 2016-2020, and zero backlog of eligible patients requiring re-constructive surgeries.

“In Maharashtra, during the last round of leprosy cases detection campaign, a total of 5,289 hidden cases were detected. Of these 289 new cases of leprosy were detected in children, of which two had grade II disability,” Dr Rajure said.

The Sparsh campaign will include dissemination of messages by top district officials, role play by children with the theme of Gandhi’s contribution to anti-leprosy work and question-answer sessions on leprosy, officials added.

In a statement, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO regional director for South-East Asia, said that leprosy-related discrimination, stigma and prejudice were powerful barriers to ending leprosy for good, especially given that the disease was 100 per cent curable when detected early. Though the number of leprosy cases has steadily declined worldwide, an estimated two lakh cases continue to be reported every year, with India accounting for more than half of them.

Leprosy is curable and treatment provided in the early stages averts disability. The WHO’s Global Leprosy Strategy 2016-2020 aims at ending leprosy-related discrimination and hence it is crucial to empower people with leprosy to be agents of social change, Dr Singh added.

The huge push to eradicate leprosy by launching an ambitious nationwide leprosy case detection campaign (LCDC) has been able to detect 67,000 previously unreported cases of leprosy in the last three years. Dr Anil Kumar, Deputy Director General (Leprosy), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told The Indian Express that 35,000 such cases of leprosy were detected in 2016-17 and another 32,000 in 2017-18. These were in addition to the cases in which the patients themselves reported the disease and were undertaking treatment.

Officials admit that completely curable diseases like leprosy were throwing up “hidden” cases. “These are cases that go unreported mainly due to the fear and stigma associated with the disease,” Dr Kumar said.