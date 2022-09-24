scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

To encourage people to donate blood, a series of camps held in Pune

The Chemist Association of Pune district and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital will hold blood donation camps on September 25 and 27, respectively.

Authorities have urged those conducting blood donation camps to ensure that blood collection is in keeping with demand. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

In an effort to motivate and encourage people to donate blood, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) in Maharashtra, as part of a drive, has facilitated a series of blood donation camps from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, to October 1, National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

In Pune, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, which has already held eight camps, will hold a camp on September 27. Dr Sanjiv Ketkar, who is in charge of the blood bank at the hospital, said that due to the mega blood collection drive, they now have an adequate stock of blood components. The hospital held camps on September 17, 18, 22 and 23, he said.

As part of the drive, and to observe World Pharmacists Day on September 25, The Chemist Association of Pune district and Ishwar Foundation will organise a blood donation camp in the memory of the late Ishwarlal Somchand Shah. The camp will be held on Sunday, September 25 at Zambare Palace at Mukundnagar. Jagannath Shinde, president of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, will be the chief guest, Anil Belkar, president of the Chemist Association of Pune district said.

Authorities have urged those conducting blood donation camps to ensure that blood collection is in keeping with demand. “Annually, we collect more than 16 lakh blood units and hence to ensure that resources are not over-utilised, we have asked them not to go overboard by conducting multiple camps and a circular has been issued to the effect,” Dr Arun Thorat, SBTC assistant director told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...

The Centre recently announced that states should facilitate blood donation camps from September 17 as part of ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ with the aim of collecting 1 lakh units of blood. The drive also aims at creating a database of donors that can be utilised during emergency situations.

Dr Snehal Mujumdar, who is in charge of Ruby Hall Clinic’s blood bank, said that they organised the camps on September 16, 17 and 23. “We are not going overboard but collecting as per requirement,” Dr Mujumdar said.

More from Pune

Registrations for blood donation are also done on the Aarogya Setu portal under the ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:28:50 pm
Next Story

Man who predicted 2008 financial crash warns of ‘long and ugly’ recession

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement