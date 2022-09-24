To encourage people to donate blood, a series of camps held in Pune

In an effort to motivate and encourage people to donate blood, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) in Maharashtra, as part of a drive, has facilitated a series of blood donation camps from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, to October 1, National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

In Pune, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, which has already held eight camps, will hold a camp on September 27. Dr Sanjiv Ketkar, who is in charge of the blood bank at the hospital, said that due to the mega blood collection drive, they now have an adequate stock of blood components. The hospital held camps on September 17, 18, 22 and 23, he said.

As part of the drive, and to observe World Pharmacists Day on September 25, The Chemist Association of Pune district and Ishwar Foundation will organise a blood donation camp in the memory of the late Ishwarlal Somchand Shah. The camp will be held on Sunday, September 25 at Zambare Palace at Mukundnagar. Jagannath Shinde, president of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, will be the chief guest, Anil Belkar, president of the Chemist Association of Pune district said.

Authorities have urged those conducting blood donation camps to ensure that blood collection is in keeping with demand. “Annually, we collect more than 16 lakh blood units and hence to ensure that resources are not over-utilised, we have asked them not to go overboard by conducting multiple camps and a circular has been issued to the effect,” Dr Arun Thorat, SBTC assistant director told The Indian Express.

The Centre recently announced that states should facilitate blood donation camps from September 17 as part of ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ with the aim of collecting 1 lakh units of blood. The drive also aims at creating a database of donors that can be utilised during emergency situations.

Dr Snehal Mujumdar, who is in charge of Ruby Hall Clinic’s blood bank, said that they organised the camps on September 16, 17 and 23. “We are not going overboard but collecting as per requirement,” Dr Mujumdar said.

Registrations for blood donation are also done on the Aarogya Setu portal under the ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’.