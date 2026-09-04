Empress Garden celebrates its ‘uninvited guests’

They are the uninvited guests of a garden party, springing up without fail — persistent, strong and resilient. But they are often misunderstood.

“Even when a place has been destroyed, disturbed or left barren, you will find them emerging from the soil. Slowly, they grow, enrich the soil and make it more fertile, transforming the ecosystem around them. They remind us that even in the face of hardship, there is always a possibility for change. We should never give up. If we believe in ourselves and keep trying, we too can make the impossible possible,” says Khushbu Sangameshwari, a nature educator at the Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art (RRBCEA), located in Pune’s Empress Botanical Garden.

She is talking about weeds, the subject of a new research project at the centre. “For science, weeds are just another type of plant. There is no separate genus called ‘weeds’. If you have planned a garden patch or an agricultural plot, you would refer to any plant that disturbs your idea of a perfect garden as a weed,” says Mansi Sable, a nature educator at RRBCEA.

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On September 6, as RRBCEA celebrates its ninth Foundation Day, weeds will take centre stage, with a Weed Walk and the launch of a Weed Booklet. The booklet documents 59 species found in Empress Botanical Garden, many of which are commonly seen across the city.

Sangameshwari says most people would be familiar with oxalis species, which resemble clover because of their leaves. “If you have plants on your balcony or terrace, you will easily find these. People mostly remove them, but they have ecological significance. Their pretty yellow flowers attract butterflies and insects,” she says.

Another species has been nicknamed the Ice Cream Creeper because of its strawberry ice-cream-coloured flowers. “There is a weed known as Chain of Love or Cadena de amor, which has heart-shaped, interlinking leaves,” she says.

Sangameshwari, Sable and Mahesh Pathak began researching weeds at Empress Botanical Garden last year. Their documentation is now ready to be published as a booklet for the public.

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“It is little known that weeds are important pollinators and support bees and other insects with nectar and material to build their homes. Many weeds are also plants from which honey bees and butterflies get nectar. A number of weeds are host plants where butterflies lay eggs,” says Sable. She adds that some weeds, including those from the Amaranthus species, are edible, while others have medicinal properties.

According to Pathak, the aim of documenting “most of the plants which are called weeds found in Empress Botanical Garden” is to shift the perspective of people from seeing them as weeds to seeing them simply as plants.

“Through the Weed Walk, which is possible in every season, we will try to make people appreciate the seasonal distribution and variation of these plants, the biodiversity they host and their ecological role. Some of these plants have really beautiful flowers which are definitely to be celebrated,” he says.