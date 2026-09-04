Empress Garden celebrates its ‘uninvited guests’

On September 6, as RRBCEA celebrates its ninth Foundation Day, weeds will take centre stage, with a Weed Walk and the launch of a Weed Booklet. The booklet documents 59 species found in Empress Botanical Garden, many of which are commonly seen across the city.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 4, 2026 12:50 AM IST
Empress Garden celebrates its uninvited guests, Empress garden party, Empress garden party celebrates its uninvited guests, Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art (RRBCEA), Indian express news, current affairs“For science, weeds are just another type of plant. There is no separate genus called ‘weeds’. If you have planned a garden patch or an agricultural plot, you would refer to any plant that disturbs your idea of a perfect garden as a weed,” says Mansi Sable, a nature educator at RRBCEA.
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They are the uninvited guests of a garden party, springing up without fail — persistent, strong and resilient. But they are often misunderstood.

“Even when a place has been destroyed, disturbed or left barren, you will find them emerging from the soil. Slowly, they grow, enrich the soil and make it more fertile, transforming the ecosystem around them. They remind us that even in the face of hardship, there is always a possibility for change. We should never give up. If we believe in ourselves and keep trying, we too can make the impossible possible,” says Khushbu Sangameshwari, a nature educator at the Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art (RRBCEA), located in Pune’s Empress Botanical Garden.

She is talking about weeds, the subject of a new research project at the centre. “For science, weeds are just another type of plant. There is no separate genus called ‘weeds’. If you have planned a garden patch or an agricultural plot, you would refer to any plant that disturbs your idea of a perfect garden as a weed,” says Mansi Sable, a nature educator at RRBCEA.

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On September 6, as RRBCEA celebrates its ninth Foundation Day, weeds will take centre stage, with a Weed Walk and the launch of a Weed Booklet. The booklet documents 59 species found in Empress Botanical Garden, many of which are commonly seen across the city.

Sangameshwari says most people would be familiar with oxalis species, which resemble clover because of their leaves. “If you have plants on your balcony or terrace, you will easily find these. People mostly remove them, but they have ecological significance. Their pretty yellow flowers attract butterflies and insects,” she says.

Another species has been nicknamed the Ice Cream Creeper because of its strawberry ice-cream-coloured flowers. “There is a weed known as Chain of Love or Cadena de amor, which has heart-shaped, interlinking leaves,” she says.

Sangameshwari, Sable and Mahesh Pathak began researching weeds at Empress Botanical Garden last year. Their documentation is now ready to be published as a booklet for the public.

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“It is little known that weeds are important pollinators and support bees and other insects with nectar and material to build their homes. Many weeds are also plants from which honey bees and butterflies get nectar. A number of weeds are host plants where butterflies lay eggs,” says Sable. She adds that some weeds, including those from the Amaranthus species, are edible, while others have medicinal properties.

According to Pathak, the aim of documenting “most of the plants which are called weeds found in Empress Botanical Garden” is to shift the perspective of people from seeing them as weeds to seeing them simply as plants.

“Through the Weed Walk, which is possible in every season, we will try to make people appreciate the seasonal distribution and variation of these plants, the biodiversity they host and their ecological role. Some of these plants have really beautiful flowers which are definitely to be celebrated,” he says.

 

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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