Row over Empress Garden land transfer as Trust warns of tree loss, seeks public support

By Nilambari Salunke

A major controversy has surfaced over the proposed transfer of 4,000 square metres of land from Pune’s historic Empress Botanical Garden for judicial infrastructure, with the managing trust alleging that the move threatens the city’s environmental balance and its heritage value.

At a press conference held on Friday, representatives of the Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India strongly opposed the state government’s proposal, stating that it could lead to felling of nearly 100–150 trees and the destruction of a carefully developed biodiversity zone. The trust, which has been managing the garden since 1892, said it learned about the proposal only 8–10 days ago.

“This is not just a recreational space but a botanical garden with scientific importance. We have planted rare species over decades, some brought from regions like Central America and Africa,” said honorary secretary Suresh Pingle. He added that the specific portion of land identified for transfer has been developed over the last 10–20 years with plantations aimed at creating a biodiversity park.

The Empress Garden, originally established in 1840 during the British era as the ‘Soldiers Garden,’ spans approximately 39 acres and is widely regarded as one of Pune’s most significant green spaces. According to the trust, it has been maintained without any financial assistance from the government. Over the past 35–40 years, the society has spent nearly Rs 35–40 crore through donations and self-generated income, with annual maintenance costs estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

Trust chairman Prataprao Pawar, who has been associated with the garden for nearly five decades, described the move as part of a worrying trend. “This is not just about one piece of land, this is about protecting green spaces in Pune. Today they are asking for one acre, tomorrow it could be five or even 25,” he said. Pawar questioned why alternative government-owned or encroached lands were not being considered for redevelopment instead.

Highlighting the ecological impact, Pingle said the affected area includes rare and mature trees such as Jacaranda, Kanchan, and Neem, many of which were planted 15–20 years ago as part of a planned biodiversity initiative. “These are not ordinary trees. If this plan goes ahead, years of conservation effort will be lost,” he said.

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The trust also emphasised the educational value of the garden, noting that each tree is tagged with QR codes providing botanical information, making it a resource for students and researchers.

Calling the garden “not just Pune’s heritage but the nation’s heritage”, Pawar said the trust would oppose the move “100 per cent” and was prepared to stage protests if necessary. He also recalled that a similar attempt to take over 20 acres of the garden was successfully resisted through public protests three decades ago.

The society has now appealed to Pune residents, environmentalists, and civic groups to rally in support of the garden and prevent what it describes as an irreversible loss to the city’s already strained environment.