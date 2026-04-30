Equivalent to 21,907 Delhi-Mumbai flights: That’s how much carbon dioxide a single Pune park has removed from air

In a first-of-its-kind process in the country, Pune’s Empress Botanical Garden has measured exactly how much carbon dioxide has been sequestered by its trees.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 03:39 PM IST
Pune Empress Botanical GardenThe Empress Botanical Garden has become the first-ever botanical garden in India to complete a carbon sequestration estimation process. (Wikimedia Commons)
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One way trees fight climate change is by removing carbon dioxide (CO₂), a greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere and storing it in their trunks, roots, or other parts. As a tree grows older, this capacity for carbon sequestration increases.

In Pune, where the growing number of vehicles and burning activities raises carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, can one calculate the service rendered by the city’s foremost green space, the Empress Botanical Garden?

The Empress Botanical Garden has become the first-ever botanical garden in India to complete a carbon sequestration estimation process. It has, effectively, measured exactly how much carbon dioxide has been sequestered by its trees. Many trees in the garden have been standing for more than 100 years.

The project, in collaboration with Pune-based The Green Concept, spearheaded by Dr Rohan Shetti, Dr Aboli Kulkarni, and Dr Girish Kulkarni, involved AI-based models, detailed research, and field surveys to estimate the carbon sequestration potential of the garden’s trees and green cover.

10,143 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 8.76 crore litres of oxygen

As the data differs for each tree, the public can access the information through a dashboard available on the Empress Botanical Garden website. The garden’s environmental impact—its contribution to Pune’s ecosystem—can be understood from the numbers: 1,263 trees have sequestered 10,143 tonnes of carbon dioxide. This means the garden has offset the carbon dioxide produced by 2,205 cars, the emissions of 1,560 households annually, or 21,907 Delhi-Mumbai flights. All the while, the garden has produced 8.76 crore litres of oxygen per year.

“The dashboard also gives people an idea of which species sequester the most CO₂. Ficus benghalensis is the best performer. If we calculate the average for 11 trees, it comes to 527.73 kg of CO₂ per tree. The next best performer is Derris scandens, which sequesters 94.81 kg of CO₂ per tree. Theoretically, we knew all trees were doing stellar service in protecting the city’s ecosystem. But, for the first time, we are able to measure this in values,” said Dr Dhanashree Paranjpe from the Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art (RRBCEA) of the botanical garden.

Significantly, India is advancing towards establishing a carbon pricing structure and a regulated carbon pricing ecosystem.

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According to a government statement, the carbon credit trading scheme (CCTS) is a mechanism designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through carbon pricing. “It involves two key elements—a compliance mechanism for obligated entities, primarily industrial sectors, and an offset mechanism for voluntary participation. The CCTS aims to incentivise and support entities in their efforts to decarbonise the Indian economy,” the statement read.

Even as this takes shape, the Empress Botanical Garden already knows its value in the carbon credit market. Based on the European Union Emissions Trading System carbon pricing of €76.67/tonne of carbon dioxide, the Pune garden has a market value of Rs 8.01 crore. More significantly, Pune now knows that its green lungs are healthy.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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