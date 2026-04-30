Equivalent to 21,907 Delhi-Mumbai flights: That’s how much carbon dioxide a single Pune park has removed from air

One way trees fight climate change is by removing carbon dioxide (CO₂), a greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere and storing it in their trunks, roots, or other parts. As a tree grows older, this capacity for carbon sequestration increases.

In Pune, where the growing number of vehicles and burning activities raises carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, can one calculate the service rendered by the city’s foremost green space, the Empress Botanical Garden?

The Empress Botanical Garden has become the first-ever botanical garden in India to complete a carbon sequestration estimation process. It has, effectively, measured exactly how much carbon dioxide has been sequestered by its trees. Many trees in the garden have been standing for more than 100 years.