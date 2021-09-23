Employee unions of Bank of Maharashtra warn of all-India strike if demands not met

Unions of employees of Bank of Maharashtra held a protest in the city on Wednesday to press for their demands, which include recruitment of staff to fill vacancies, withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and making security arrangements at bank branches and ATMs.

The protesting unions included All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Mahasangh (BOMKM), Bank of Maharashtra Karmachari Sena (BOMKS) and Mahabank Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The unions held the protest at Lokmangal Building, the head office of Bank of Maharashtra.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, convener of the United Forum of Employees of bank of Maharashtra, said, “On the one hand, the bank’s turnover and profits are increasing. In the banking sector, this bank is considered the best bank. In this achievement, the contribution of every employee is notable. Employees are doing well despite the uncertainty everywhere due to privatisation and the pandemic.But the bank is not recruiting clerical staff. Also, vacancies due to death, resignation, retirement and promotion of employees have not been filled. As a result, there is stress on employees when it comes to customer service. Despite the desire, there are limitations on employees providing good service. So, it is necessary to recruit clerical staff as soon as possible. We are also demanding withdrawal of administrative transfer policy, and more security at bank branches and ATMs.”

Ravindra Joshi of BOMKM said, “These demands are being pursued continuously. Earlier, we observed Demands Day. Today, we sat for a dharna at Lokmangal. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will hold a nationwide strike on September 27. If demands are still not fulfilled then, we will go on a two-day all-India strike in October. We will celebrate Mahabank’s foundation day as Grahak Abhiwadan Divas. All the employees have united in the face of the insensitive bank management.”