Eminent zoologist, NCCS founder-director Ulhas Wagh dies

Dr Ulhas Wagh, founder-director of National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) in Pune, passed away on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our #Founder #Director, Dr Ulhas Wagh. NCCS took flight under his #visionary #leadership >30 yrs ago & has been blessed with his gracious support ever since. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace! Heartfelt condolences to his family,” DBT- NCCS, wrote in a tweet.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our #Founder #Director, Dr Ulhas Wagh. NCCS took flight under his #visionary #leadership >30 yrs ago & has been blessed with his gracious support ever since. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace! Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/793M9Jz1Wm — DBT-NCCS (@DBT_NCCS_Pune) March 11, 2022

Wagh was associated with the Department of Zoology at University of Pune (now Savitribai Phule Pune University) before conceiving the idea of having a national repository for animal cell lines, which went on to study cancer among many other diseases.

The foundation of NCCS was laid with the establishment of the National Tissue Culture Facility (NTCF), which was a project initiated to serve as a national repository for cell lines. It was jointly constituted under the Cell Repository Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Biotechnology Board (NBTB).

Later, it was registered as the National Facility for Animal Tissue and Culture Collection (NFATCC) and this paved the way for the inception of NCCS in 1988. Wagh took charge as the founder-director of NCCS, now an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Since the past two years, scientists at NCCS have been leading in genome-sequencing and research on Covid-19.

Wagh was also the first director of the Interactive Research School for Health Affairs (IRSHA) at the Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune.