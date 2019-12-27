Elgaar Parishad: To ‘retrieve data from hard disk’, Pune cops to fly to US to meet FBI experts

P Varavara Rao P Varavara Rao

A team of Pune City Police is likely to visit the United States in the second week of January to seek the help of forensic experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in retrieving data from a hard disk purportedly recovered from P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

The Union Home Ministry has already approved the visit, said sources. A team comprising a Pune City police officer and forensic expert will go to the US with the hard disk, they said.

Rao, an activist and poet from Telangana, is among the 23 persons booked in the Elgaar Parishad case by the Pune City Police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He was among the nine rights activist and lawyers arrested last year by Pune City Police in connection with the case and is currently lodged in Yerwada jail.

The hard disk was allegedly recovered from Rao during the police raid at his residence on August 28, 2018. The ‘seized’ data was submitted to the forensic science lab in Pune and its cloned copies were given to the nine arrested accused. However, data from a hard disk purportedly recovered from Rao could not be retrieved and investigated further. Forensic labs in Pune, Mumbai, Gujarat and Hyderabad were unable to retrieve the data in the hard disk.

“A hard disk component that enables the reading of the content inside is damaged. So, the data inside the hard disk is not readable. As forensic labs in India don’t have the facility to replace this component and retrieve the data in the hard disk, help is being sought from FBI forensic experts who are known to have the technical knowhow…,” said a police source. Police have claimed that investigation of the electronic data seized from the Elgaar Parishad case accused has revealed evidence of their alleged involvement with the CPI-Maoist.

According to police sources, 79-year-old Rao is a key accused, so it is essential to check the data stored in the hard disk “recovered from him”. They claimed that Rao was allegedly involved in a range of Maoist activities, including procurement of weapons through contacts in Nepal and Manipur.

Police had also submitted before the court ‘email conversations’ dated July 4, 2018, allegedly between Rao and former CPI Maoist general secretary Ganapathy, in which the two expressed concern about the arrests in the case and also about intelligence agencies getting confidential material.

