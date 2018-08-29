Elgaar Parishad probe: 3 arrested activists to be produced in Pune court today

Vernon Gonsalves, P Varavara Rao and Arun Ferreira will be produced before a Pune court today. Vernon Gonsalves, P Varavara Rao and Arun Ferreira will be produced before a Pune court today.

Three of the five activists arrested by Pune police on Tuesday in connection with its investigations into the alleged Maoist involvement in the organisation of Elgaar Parishad, will be produced in a court in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. Pune police have said that they will be submit the preliminary findings of their investigations into the ‘Maoist links’ before the court. Police claim that the speeches made at Elgaar Parishad, a day ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, were one of the triggers for the violence that was witnessed in and around Pune the next day.

Police had conducted simultaneous searches at the houses of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, writer and activist P Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, civil rights lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad, activist Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai, Arun Ferreira in Thane, Stan Swamy in Ranchi and Anand Teltumbde in Goa and searched their premises. By Tuesday evening, all except Teltumbde and Stan Swamy, had been arrested. Of these Rao, Gonzalves and Ferreira were brought to Pune and will be produced in the court, where the prosecution will argue for their police custodial remand.

Follow Elgaar Parishad case LIVE UPDATES

A court in Faridabad, which had granted a ‘transit remand’ for Bharadwaj for her to be taken to Pune, recalled its decision late in the night and ordered that she be kept in house arrest till Thursday, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the matter. In Navlakha’s case too, the Delhi High Court ordered that he be kept confined to his house in police guard till its further order.

“Through the prosecution lawyer, we will argue for police custody of the three persons to be produced in court. We will present our primary findings about their Maoist links.” said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

READ | Who are the five arrested by Pune Police?

Police have said that the arrests on Tuesday were based on the information they had received from the five “urban Maoist operatives” arrested three months ago. On June 6, Pune police had carried out a similar operation and arrested Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson of the Committee of Release of Political Prisoners, Sudhir Dhawale, a leader of Mumbai-based Republican Panthers Jati Antachi Chalwal, Nagpur lawyer Surendra Gadling of Indian Association of People’s Lawyers, and Mahesh Raut who had in the past been a Prime Minister’s Rural Development Fellow.

READ | Activist Sudha Bharadwaj under house arrest

Police had accused them of sourcing funds from banned Maoist groups to help organising Elgaar Parishad. But when they were produced in court the next day, Pune police also claimed they had recovered material from them that pointed to a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi like manner”. The police had submitted a letter, allegedly written by Wilson to one Comrade Prakash, before the court in support of this claim.

The five people arrested in June were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and are currently lodged at Yerwada central prison in Pune in magisterial custody. Police is yet to submit chargesheet against them.

Pune police sources have claimed that Tuesday’s arrests followed a probe into at least 200 communications between the five people arrested in June, some of which makes a mention of the targets of Tuesday’s operation.

READ | Come clean on arrests, Oppn tells govt

The Elgaar Parishad was organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon which happened on January 1 in 1818, in which a British army comprising of a large number of Dalit soldiers is said to have defeated the Peshwas. Every year on January 1, thousands of Dalits assemble in Pune and march to the village of Koregaon Bhima which has a war memorial (Jaystambh) in memory of those who died in that battle. Among those who spoke at Elgaar Parishad were Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd