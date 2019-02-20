Teltumbde questioned by Pune police again

Academician and writer Anand Teltumbde, one of the 22 accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, appeared for questioning before investigating officer ACP Shivaji Pawar for the second time in Pune on Tuesday.

His questioning started at 10 am and went on till 3 pm. Teltumbde’s lawyer Rohan Nahar said, “Even today, he was questioned about the purported letters, his association with various organisations, political beliefs as well as his family. He was also asked about a conference in Paris he had attended and if he has been to other such gatherings.”

Teltumbde (68), who has been accused of having Maoist links by Pune police, had earlier been questioned on February 14. His pre-arrest bail plea is pending before the Bombay High Court. The court had earlier directed Teltumbde to appear before the investigating officer in the case on February 14 and 18, and to cooperate with the investigation till his plea is finally decided. The hearing on the bail application is scheduled for February 22.

Teltumbde was arrested on February 3 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pune court, but released hours later when a city sessions court termed his arrest ‘illegal’. He had then moved the High Court to seek pre-arrest bail.