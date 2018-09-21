Elgaar parishad case: SC reserves order on plea seeking special probe into arrests of activists

Activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha. Activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition by historian Romila Thapar and others seeking a special investigation into the arrests of activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha by Maharashtra Police in the course of investigation into the Bhima Koregaon violence.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the police to hand over the complete case diary. The police, meanwhile, produced more letters to establish Moist links of the arrested accused even as the petitioners described it as cooked-up evidence.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra Police, mentioned some contents of the letter which he said were exchanged between Surendra Gadling, a lawyer who was arrested in June along with five others, and Varavara Rao. These letters, he said, had references about seeking logistical help to avoid road-opening parties of security forces in Maoist-affected areas.

Mehta said that Rao, in one of the letters, scolds the lawyer for not sending money to the cadre and the lawyer replies that this was because of difficulties in sending cash post-demonetisation and that security had also been stepped up.

One of the letters to Rao said that force deployment was less in six areas, the ASG pointed out, adding “of these, four were ambushed later”.

Mehta submitted that the investigation was being monitored by senior officers and was in a “very premature state”. He said forensic efforts were on to retrieve data from computers and other electronic devices seized from the five activists and that the computer of one of them was found formatted.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the complainant in the Bhima Koregaon case, said “we do have challenges when there is an amalgamation of ideology and unlawful activity. Where do we draw the line?”

“If this is an investigation into what could lead to disturbing findings, then it must continue. If your lordships feel they (police) are in trail of unlawful activity, then it must go on,” he said. If any wrong person is booked by the police, the court can always look into that when the time comes, he added.

Countering the police claims, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi repeated that it was a cooked-up case, and said the statement of the two judges who were associated with organising the Bhima Koregaon meeting had still not been recorded.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the six alleged Maoist operatives arrested in June, questioned the veracity of a letter purportedly written by “Comrade Sudha Bharadwaj” and said it was fabricated.

