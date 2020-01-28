Elgaar parishad case: Haven’t received official communication on transfer of probe to NIA, says special court

On December 18, 2019, Pune Police had submitted before the court the ‘draft charges’ against 19 of the 23 accused people in the case. On December 18, 2019, Pune Police had submitted before the court the ‘draft charges’ against 19 of the 23 accused people in the case.

Four days after the government announced that the investigation of the Elgaar Parishad case has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the special court in Pune which is presently hearing the case said on Monday that it has not received any official communication in this regard.

The court of special judge SR Navandar, designated for cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), is currently hearing the case. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on January 24 transferred the probe in the matter from Pune City Police to the NIA.

On December 18, 2019, Pune Police had submitted before the court the ‘draft charges’ against 19 of the 23 accused people in the case. At the time, the court had said it would frame charges soon, which would then kickoff the trial.

During Monday’s hearing, Advocate Siddharth Patil, who is representing several accused raised the issue of the NIA transfer. “After I raised the issue during the hearing, the court said any official communication in that regard was yet to be received. The public prosecutor and the investigating officer of the case also said they had not received any communication till now. This implies that till there is any official communication, the court will continue ongoing proceedings.”

District government pleader Ujjwala Pawar, who is the public prosecutor in the case, said, “As and when there is a communication, the court will issue instructions, which we are obligated to follow. As far as the status of the case is concerned, we are fully ready to go ahead with the trial as and when the court frames charges. Draft charges have already been filed. The accused have been furnished with all the data that the prosecution has based its case upon.”

Meanwhile, the investigating officer of the case, ACP Shivaji Pawar, on Monday replied to an application by the nine arrested accused seeking that copies of data given to them by the prosecution be verified with the help of ‘hash values’ of the data recovered at the time of seizure- in 2018.

Pawar said, “Hash values of the originally seized devices have been taken. Just as a cloned copy of the seized data was given to us for investigation, a cloned copy was also provided to the accused. The hash values of the originally seized devices have been mentioned in the chargesheet. It is repeatedly being reminded that at the time of the searches, we had said that 25 TB (terabytes) data was seized. I want to clarify here that the total storage space of the seized devices was 25 TB. Whether those seized devises were filled to capacity was not known at the time of the seizure. As on date, we have given all the data on the devices and which we have relied upon in the chargesheet.”

On Monday, the accused were handed over one more hard disk with a capacity of 2 TB. With this, the prosecution claimed that the accused have been given a total of 16 TB data so far.

