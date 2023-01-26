scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Part of Elgaar probe, Pune police ASI gets President’s medal

According to an official statement, Barbhai joined the Maharashtra police force as a constable on October 16, 1990. In his 31 years of service.

PUNE CITY police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhananjay Chhabanrao Barbhai has so far received 277 rewards. The ASI is currently attached to the special branch. (Express Photo)
PUNE CITY police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhananjay Chhabanrao Barbhai has been nominated for the President’s police medal for meritorious service.

Barbhai was a part of investigations of Elgaar Parishad cases lodged at the Vishrambag police station in Pune before the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He has so far received 277 rewards. The ASI is currently attached to the special branch.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 06:38 IST
