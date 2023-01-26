Part of Elgaar probe, Pune police ASI gets President’s medal

PUNE CITY police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhananjay Chhabanrao Barbhai has been nominated for the President’s police medal for meritorious service.

Barbhai was a part of investigations of Elgaar Parishad cases lodged at the Vishrambag police station in Pune before the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to an official statement, Barbhai joined the Maharashtra police force as a constable on October 16, 1990. In his 31 years of service.

He has so far received 277 rewards. The ASI is currently attached to the special branch.