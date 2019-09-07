Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudhir Dhawale refuses to depose before Koregaon Bhima inquiry panel

Activist and writer Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case today appeared before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry but refused to depose as a witness saying the structure of commission is not fair due to the appointment of Sumit Mullick as a member.

Dhawale said Mullick was the chief secretary of state when the violence in Koregaon Bhima took place on January 1, 2018 and so he should be examined before the commission which is proving the causes of violence.

“If accused is made a member of commission then how can it do justice,” he said.

Dhawale presented copies of media reports claiming Elgaar Parishad was not linked to Koregaon Bhima violence and further stated that he has no confidence in the structure of the commission.

On Friday, another accused in Elgaar Parishad case, lawyer Surendra Gadling had refused to depose before the commission, saying it will prejudice his case before the trial court where he is facing serious charges.

Gadling and Dhawale are among the accused arrested by the Pune city police for their alleged links with the banned CPI Maoist, in connection with Elgaar Parishad at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of battle of Koregaon Bhima.

According to police, speeches at Elgaar Parishad and previous campaign for the event aggravated the violence in Kore gaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were left injured.

Dhawale and Gadling had written to the commission in July last year that they should be allowed to depose before the commission. The duo was summoned by the commission to remain present for deposition on Friday and Saturday. So Gadling was brought before the commission on Friday from Yerwada Central Prison and Dhawale was produced today. Both did not depose before the commission.