Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj files bail application in Pune court

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was among the five rights activists arrested on August 28 for alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, filed a bail application before a special court in Pune through her lawyer Yug Choudhary on Thursday. Bharadwaj is currently under house arrest, as per an order of the Supreme Court.

Choudhary confirmed that a bail application for Bharadwaj had been filed, but the date of hearing was not known yet. Police said they would oppose the bail application.

Bharadwaj was arrested by Pune City Police in connection with the probe into a case pertaining to Elgaar Parishad, held in Pune on December 31 last year. The complaint in the case was filed by city resident Tushar Damgude. Police have alleged that the Elgaar Parishad, held to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, was funded by Maoists.

Bharadwaj had been arrested along with activists Gautam Navlakha, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. They were all charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Rao, Gonsalves and Ferreira are still under house arrest, while the Delhi High Court had ended Navlakha’s house arrest on Monday. The HC order came days after the Supreme Court, while extending the house arrest of the activists, had said they could seek legal recourse in appropriate courts.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government moved a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order setting aside Navlakha’s transit remand and ending his house arrest.

