Elgaar Parishad case: Accused seek mirror images of cloned copies of data seized by police

Lawyers Arun Ferreira and Surendra Gadling, who were arrested in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, Monday submitted fresh applications before a special court seeking mirror images of the cloned copies of the electronic data that police claimed to have recovered from the digital material recovered from the accused.

Both Ferreira and Gadling are representing themselves in the court. The duo, along with the four other accused in the case, have filed applications seeking bail before the special court in Pune.

They had earlier argued that the police had not followed the proper procedure in submitting the electronic data before the court, following which the special court had then directed the accused to file an application in this regard.

On Monday, the two accused submitted an application before the court.

So far, police have booked 23 people, including former Maoist commander Mupalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy, in the case under relevant sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). All the accused are allegedly active members of the banned CPI-Maoist.

In April last year, police teams conducted multi-city raids at the houses of suspects in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. Five suspects – Professor Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Surendra Gadling – were arrested for their alleged links with the Maoist on June 6.

Police claimed to have recovered 25,000 GB (25 TB) electronic data, literature and other items from the suspects during the searches.

Activist and poet P Varavara Rao, lawyer Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and activist Sudha Bharadwaj were arrested later. Police are said to have recovered more electronic data from them.

Bail applications of Dhawale, Sen, Raut, Gadling, Wilson and Rao are being heard before special judge K D Vadane in Pune. On Monday, the prosecution concluded its arguments opposing the bail applications of the accused. The hearing will continue on Friday, as the court reserved its order on the same.

Meanwhile, bail applications of Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira and Gonsalves are pending before the Bombay High Court.