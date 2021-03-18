Elgaar Parishad 2021: Sharjeel Usmani appears before Pune police for second time in ‘objectionable speech’ case

Usmani was one of the speakers at the event organised at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune on January 30 by the 'Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan'. (File)

Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who has been booked for allegedly delivering an objectionable speech at ‘Elgaar Parishad 2021’ on January 30, appeared before Pune City Police for the second time in this case on Thursday.

Usmani was one of the speakers at the event organised at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune on January 30 by the ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan’.

During his speech, he allegedly made objectionable comments against the Hindu community and Indian judiciary, Parliament and Indian state. Following a complaint lodged in this regard by lawyer Pradeep Gawade — state regional secretary of BJYM — at the Swargate police station on February 2, Pune

Police booked Usmani under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

Usmani moved a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking order to quash the FIR against him, which he claims to be a “political gimmick”. While his petition is being heard, he appeared at the Swargate police station on March 10, following the high court’s direction.

During the hearing on March 15, the high court again asked him to appear before police on March 18. The court had then said that it will examine Usmani’s entire speech and accepted assurances by the state government that no coercive action will be taken against him till next hearing if he fulfills procedure as per the notice issued him under the Code of Criminal Procedure and follows the Supreme Court’s guidelines to comply with obligations to the investigators.

Accordingly, Usmani came to the Swargate police station at noon on March 18. Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar confirmed to media persons that Usmani appeared for investigation and that his statement was recorded. Police said details of Usmani’s interrogation and his statements will be submitted to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Usmani left Swargate police station after at least three hours. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter now on March 22.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.