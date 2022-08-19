scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Electrification of public transport earns Pune City global recognition

The electrification of public transport is a critical aspect of decarbonising urban mobility in India as well as globally.

The use of e-buses by Pune is expected to reduce the city’s GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions drastically. (File photo)

Pune City has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards in the “United to clean the air we breathe” category, in recognition of its work on pioneering electrification of public bus transport in the Pune Metropolitan Area.

The electrification of public transport is a critical aspect of decarbonising urban mobility in India as well as globally.

“Each year, Pune’s transport sector emits an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of CO2― about one-fifth of the city’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Vehicular emissions contribute to about 25 per cent of the city’s particulate matter (PM) emissions, which, on an average, exceed international guidelines,” according to a statement released by PMC.

The use of e-buses by Pune is expected to reduce the city’s GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions drastically. Pune’s public bus transport system will have a fleet of 650 electric buses by the end of 2022, according to authorities. Furthermore, PMC also plans to procure 300 mini electric buses, which will provide feeder services to its growing Metro network and improve the first and last-mile connectivity in the Pune Metropolitan Region. The net CO2 emission reduction due to these e-buses over their lifetime is expected to be equivalent to lifetime CO2 emissions of nearly 3,000 petrol-fuelled cars.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case
Read |‘Cities are the centre of climate change and climate action’

“I am delighted that our commitment towards making our city more liveable is being recognised by C40 and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Electrification of public transport is a critical aspect of decarbonising urban mobility, and Pune has set an example for other cities by operating one of the largest municipal e-bus fleets in India,” said Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“Maharashtra state’s Electric Vehicle Policy recommends electrifying 25 per cent of public transport fleet by 2025 and the city of Pune is on track to achieve this target in 2022 itself, more than two years ahead of schedule. We have been working hard to meet our climate goals in ways that it improves livelihoods and boosts public health. We look forward to continuing this important work in the days ahead and make Pune the pioneer of sustainable mobility in the country,” Kumar added.

The awards celebrate the most ambitious and impactful projects spearheaded by mayors from around the world to tackle the climate crisis. The awards focus on five categories that align with this year’s theme — United in Action: to accelerate immediate action in critical sectors, clean the air we breathe, building climate resilience, to innovate, and building a climate movement.

More from Pune
Advertisement

The winners of the 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards will be announced at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires this October.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 10:34:31 pm
Next Story

Aavin launches 10 new products

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement