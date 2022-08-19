Electrification of public transport earns Pune City global recognition

Pune City has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards in the “United to clean the air we breathe” category, in recognition of its work on pioneering electrification of public bus transport in the Pune Metropolitan Area.
The electrification of public transport is a critical aspect of decarbonising urban mobility in India as well as globally.
“Each year, Pune’s transport sector emits an estimated 1.1 million metric tons of CO2― about one-fifth of the city’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Vehicular emissions contribute to about 25 per cent of the city’s particulate matter (PM) emissions, which, on an average, exceed international guidelines,” according to a statement released by PMC.
The use of e-buses by Pune is expected to reduce the city’s GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions drastically. Pune’s public bus transport system will have a fleet of 650 electric buses by the end of 2022, according to authorities. Furthermore, PMC also plans to procure 300 mini electric buses, which will provide feeder services to its growing Metro network and improve the first and last-mile connectivity in the Pune Metropolitan Region. The net CO2 emission reduction due to these e-buses over their lifetime is expected to be equivalent to lifetime CO2 emissions of nearly 3,000 petrol-fuelled cars.
“I am delighted that our commitment towards making our city more liveable is being recognised by C40 and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Electrification of public transport is a critical aspect of decarbonising urban mobility, and Pune has set an example for other cities by operating one of the largest municipal e-bus fleets in India,” said Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
“Maharashtra state’s Electric Vehicle Policy recommends electrifying 25 per cent of public transport fleet by 2025 and the city of Pune is on track to achieve this target in 2022 itself, more than two years ahead of schedule. We have been working hard to meet our climate goals in ways that it improves livelihoods and boosts public health. We look forward to continuing this important work in the days ahead and make Pune the pioneer of sustainable mobility in the country,” Kumar added.
The awards celebrate the most ambitious and impactful projects spearheaded by mayors from around the world to tackle the climate crisis. The awards focus on five categories that align with this year’s theme — United in Action: to accelerate immediate action in critical sectors, clean the air we breathe, building climate resilience, to innovate, and building a climate movement.
The winners of the 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards will be announced at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires this October.
