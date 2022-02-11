Electricity demand in Maharashtra peaked to record 25,955 MW on Feb 8

Electricity demand in the state peaked to a record 25,955 mega watt on February 8. “This was the highest ever power demand recorded in the history of electricity, ,” Vijay Singal, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited told The Indian Express on Thursday.

“We were able to distribute supply to the tune of 23,075 MW (barring Mumbai),” Singhal said. Previously, it was on March 9, 2021 that the state had supplied power to the tune of 22,339 MW. Nearly 2.81 crore consumers (barring Mumbai) were provided uninterrupted power supply despite the highest demand on February 8.

“From tackling coal shortage to meeting highest ever power demand, we are trying to ensure that there is no problem for the public,” Singhal said. Apart from hot afternoons, there has been an increase in the demand as manufacturing units and private sector companies have started reopening. There is also a rise in power consumption in the industrial units. Hence, along with Mumbai and rest of the state, the demand for power was to the tune of 25,955 MW.

Nearly 7,000 MW was generated by state thermal plants while 4,000 MW each was supplied from renewable energy, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited and energy exchange. Energy minister Nitin Raut and others have applauded the role played by MSEDCL in power supply distribution.

Meanwhile, Singhal admitted that the Pune power outage was an unfortunate incident. “We are stepping up our focus on preventive maintenance activity so that there is no unnecessary incident related to power supply,” Singhal said.

He pointed out that three months ago, despite the coal shortage, the utility was able to purchase power at the rate of Rs 18-20 per unit – to ensure that there was no load-shedding in a single village of Maharashtra. Other states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, however, had to resort to load-shedding, Singhal pointed out.

He said while the transmission company (MSETCL) will conduct its own assessment following Pune’s power outage, all three agencies (Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited, MSEDCL and MSETCL) work as a collective team to ensure that the public gets uninterrupted power supply.