Electric vehicles should be popularised to fight rising pollution: Aaditya Thackeray

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday visited the factories of Tata Motors Ltd and Kinetic Green Energy Ltd in Pune.

“I am visiting a few companies in the state which are producing electric vehicles. I want to see how the production of electric vehicles takes place, and at what capacity. Also, I am trying to find out whether electric vehicles are becoming popular among the masses,” he said.

Stating that the government is implementing its electric vehicle policy with a view to encouraging production of EVs, Thackeray also urged people to make use of EVs in an effort to bring down rising levels of pollution.

“Pollution is rising in the state. To curb pollution, the state government has introduced an electric vehicle policy. The government is trying to encourage industries to produce more electric vehicles. At the same time, we are appealing to people to go for electric vehicles, which is in the larger interest of the state and its environment,” he said.

During his visit to Tata Motors, the minister evinced interest and keenly observed the production of EVs. He took note of various aspects of producing EVs including the expenditure, the quality of vehicles, the battery life, charging facilities and other related things. Minister of State Sanjay Bansode accompanied him.

“In cities like Pune and Mumbai, where pollution is rising by the day, electric vehicles are the need of the hour. Electric vehicles should be popularised among the masses. More and more people should be convinced about their utility and positive effect on the environment,” he said.