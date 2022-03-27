Electric scooter catches fire in Pune

AN OLA electric scooter caught fire in Lohegaon area of Pune on Saturday, raising concerns of the safety of the electric vehicle.

The dark blue Ola S1 Pro scooter was parked on the sides of Porwal Road in Lohegaon area of the city when it caught fire. The incident was reported at about 1 pm. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire was not clear.

The video of the vehicle in flames went viral on social media, prompting the company to issue a statement.

“We are aware of the incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause, and will share more updates in the next few days,” the company said in a statement tweeted by CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

“We are in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days,” the statement said.