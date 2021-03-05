Election to PCMC standing committee chair today: Jolt to ruling BJP as corporator Ravi Landge resigns

Ahead OF the civic elections in March 22, the ruling BJP has suffered a jolt as corporator Ravi Landge, from the influential Landge family of Bhosari, submitted his resignation after he was denied the post of chairperson of the standing committee by the party. Another Bhosari corporator, Nitin Landge, was picked by the BJP for the committee election, which is scheduled for Friday.

“I was promised the standing committee chair’s post twice… but the party did not keep its word. My father and uncle have been instrumental in the growth of the BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Ravi Landge, after submitting his resignation to Mayor Usha Dhore on Tuesday.

Ravi Landge, however, did not disclose whether he would quit the BJP. He had, some time ago, met NCP leader Ajit Pawar, creating a buzz that he was headed for the NCP. The NCP was, however, quick to react to the crisis in the BJP. “Ravi Landge is welcome to join our party. There are at least 15 BJP corporators in touch with us…” said Sanjog Waghere, chief of the NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit.

Reacting to Ravi Landge’s resignation, BJP House leader Namdev Dhake said, “There is nothing wrong in being the aspirant for the standing committee chairperson’s post. We will make efforts and persuade Ravi Landge to withdraw his resignation. He is a BJP corporator and will remain in the BJP. We have picked Nitin Landge for the chairperson’s post after recommendation from top leaders of the party.”

Meanwhile, election to the civic standing committee chairperson’s post will be held on Friday. From NCP, corporator Pravin Bhalekar has filed his nomination papers. In the 16-member committee, the BJP has 10 members. Waghere and NCP corporator Raju Misal said, “Of the 10 BJP members in the standing committee, one has resigned. Another member is slated to resign. Therefore, BJP in the end will have only eight members. The NCP has four members and, our ally, Shiv Sena has one member. One independent is also with us. We need two more votes.”

The standing committee members include Nitin Landge, Ravi Landge, Santosh Kamble, Suresh Bhoir, Ambarnath Kamble, Shatrughan Kate, Suvarna Burde, Bhimabai Phuge, Shashikant Kadam and Abhishek Barne, who are all from the BJP. Members from the NCP include Raju Bansode, Pournima Sonawane, Sulakshna Dhar and Pravin Bhalekar. Meenal Yadav is from the Shiv Sena, while Neeta Padale is independent. They too are members. IGR Shravan Hardikar will be election and presiding officer for the election, which will be held at Madhukarrao Pawle auditorium on Friday noon.

