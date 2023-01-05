Unable to fulfil election promises, those in power diverting public attention: Pawar

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said those in power are diverting the attention of people by raising other issues to hide their inability to fulfil the tall promises made during the elections.

“Those in power raise issues that increase rifts between people of different castes, religions. They made tall promises during the election, but they have no ability to implement them. It is to avoid the wrath of people on their failure that they are diverting public attention by raising issues related to caste, religion and language,” Pawar said, while flagging off the state-wide rally of women’s wing of NCP against rising inflation and unemployment.

The NCP chief said it was not impossible to remove hunger from the country but it was the economic policy of those in power that was making the farmers as well as common citizens suffer. “Now, there is rise in inflation. The agriculture production has increased. So it is not impossible to solve hunger issues in the country. The farmers are increasing agriculture production but those in power, instead of supporting farmers, are providing protection to the middlemen looting the farmers. The common public is also suffering due to inflation. It is due to the economic policy of those in power today that the people are suffering,” Pawar said.

On unemployment, the NCP chief said, “The industries are going to other states, there is no encouragement to them in our state. No opportunity is given to new industry. No one is paying attention to it. If unemployment increases, then it creates social issue. A situation has arisen in rural area that educated youths are remaining unmarried due to lack of employment.”

If the youths have no job or employment, then no girl is ready to marry them, he said adding this is being noticed in rural areas and those in power today are not taking policy decision to solve the unemployment issue.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said she was restless due to the kind of politics going on in the state where the allegations are made against leaders of political party. “I urge party workers to refrain from such personal allegations against anyone, especially women,” she said.