scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Unable to fulfil election promises, those in power diverting public attention: Pawar

The NCP chief said it was not impossible to remove hunger from the country but it was the economic policy of those in power that was making the farmers as well as common citizens suffer.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the ‘Jan Jagar Yatra’ on Wednesday. (Photo: Arul Horizon)
Listen to this article
Unable to fulfil election promises, those in power diverting public attention: Pawar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said those in power are diverting the attention of people by raising other issues to hide their inability to fulfil the tall promises made during the elections.

“Those in power raise issues that increase rifts between people of different castes, religions. They made tall promises during the election, but they have no ability to implement them. It is to avoid the wrath of people on their failure that they are diverting public attention by raising issues related to caste, religion and language,” Pawar said, while flagging off the state-wide rally of women’s wing of NCP against rising inflation and unemployment.

The NCP chief said it was not impossible to remove hunger from the country but it was the economic policy of those in power that was making the farmers as well as common citizens suffer. “Now, there is rise in inflation. The agriculture production has increased. So it is not impossible to solve hunger issues in the country. The farmers are increasing agriculture production but those in power, instead of supporting farmers, are providing protection to the middlemen looting the farmers. The common public is also suffering due to inflation. It is due to the economic policy of those in power today that the people are suffering,” Pawar said.

On unemployment, the NCP chief said, “The industries are going to other states, there is no encouragement to them in our state. No opportunity is given to new industry. No one is paying attention to it. If unemployment increases, then it creates social issue. A situation has arisen in rural area that educated youths are remaining unmarried due to lack of employment.”
If the youths have no job or employment, then no girl is ready to marry them, he said adding this is being noticed in rural areas and those in power today are not taking policy decision to solve the unemployment issue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
More from Pune

NCP MP Supriya Sule said she was restless due to the kind of politics going on in the state where the allegations are made against leaders of political party. “I urge party workers to refrain from such personal allegations against anyone, especially women,” she said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 03:16 IST
Next Story

2 sub-variants spur Covid surge in China: WHO

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close