Election observers appointed for Kasba Peth, Chinchwad by-polls

With contests heating up in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and BJP announcing their candidates, the election authorities have appointed General Observers, Expenditure Observers and Police Observers for these polls which are scheduled on February 26.

For Kasba Peth Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, IAS officer Neeraj Semwal has been appointed as General Observer.

He will be available for residents at Room No. A-105 of VVIP Rest House between 3 and 5 pm. His contact number is 9404542409. Ashwini Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Police Observer and he will be available for residents at Room No. A-206 of VVIP Rest House between 4 and 5 pm.

Manzrul Hasan has been appointed as Election Expenditure Observer. He will be available at Room No. A-304 of VVIP Rest House. His contact number is 8275969504.

For Chinchwad Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, S Satyanarayana has been appointed as General Observer. He will be available at Room No. A-104 of VVIP Rest House between 4 to 5 pm.

His contact number is 8275969502. Anil Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Police Observer and he will be available at Room No. A-301 of VVIP Rest House between 4 to 5 pm. His contact number is 8275969501.

Sankalp Narayan Singh has been appointed as Election Expenditure Observer. He will be available at Room No. A-302 of VVIP Rest House.

Advertisement

His contact number is 9404541610. Tuesday was the last day for nominations. The withdrawal deadline has been set for February 10. Voting will be on February 26 and counting on March 2. ENS