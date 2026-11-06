Election Commission victim of Congress’s false propaganda: BJP MP Baijayant Panda

The BJP on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was a victim of the Opposition’s, mainly Congress’s, false propaganda, which was deliberately spreading rumours about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list and creating confusion among the public.

BJP national vice-president and Maharashtra in-charge MP Baijayant Panda, who was in Pune on Thursday, alleged the opposition was trying to reduce the public’s trust in government agencies due to its continuous defeats in elections.

Panda said, “The process of verification of voter lists is not new. Such a process has been implemented 12 times since independence. Voter lists were verified in a similar way about 20 years ago. However, now the Congress and the opposition parties are spreading misinformation about this process. The role behind this process is that the voter lists should be accurate.”