Election Commission of India to create targeted awareness about voting in Pune

The Commission flagged off a cycle rally at 7 am from Balewadi stadium in Pune. An exhibition on voter awareness messages would be inaugurated at Savitri Bai Phule University.

Data of voter turnout figures show Pune is one of the major cities with the lowest voter turnout. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Noticing high urban apathy in Pune, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to create targeted awareness among voters, emphasise inclusivity in enrolment by engaging with marginalised sections of society and also interacting with Voter Awareness Fora to overcome apathy amongst urban voters.

Data of voter turnout figures show Pune is one of the major cities with the lowest voter turnout indicating urban and youth apathy toward electoral participation.

The ECI will participate in specific events in the city to highlight the criticality of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise. The annual SSR is conducted in every state to ensure the enrolment of newly eligible citizens. This year, the SSR will formally start with the publication of a draft electoral roll on November 9 with reference to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

Article 324 of the Constitution entrusts ECI with superintendence, direction, and control of the preparation of electoral rolls as the primary bedrock of conducting elections to Parliament and to the legislature of every state. An error-free updated electoral roll is the primary function of every State Chief Electoral Officer.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:38:01 am
