scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Elderly woman tricked into giving away gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh in Pune

The accused told the 85-year-old woman they would give her cash and saree and tricked her into taking her jewellery off.

The woman took her gold jewellery off and kept it in a cloth bag as asked by one of the suspects. (Representational)

An 85-year-old woman lost gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 lakh after two suspects tricked her into taking it off and giving it to them on the pretext of gifting her saree and cash in the Vadgaon Budruk area of Pune.

The Sinhagad Road police registered a first information report (FIR) based on the complaint of the woman from Vadgaon Budruk. The incident took place around 10.30 am on November 5 when she was returning home after visiting a shop.

According to the FIR, when she was passing through the Kirtinagar area, a middle-aged man greeted her. He told her that his employer had been blessed with a child after a long wait and they were gifting sarees and cash to elderly women.

The man asked her to go with him to a place nearby, away from the main road, where a younger man was waiting for them. The second man told the complainant that if she took off her gold jewellery and went along with him, she would get cash and saree as he also showed her a bundle of cash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
Also read |Man killed, daughter injured as speeding motorcycle hits their two-wheeler in Pune

The woman took her gold jewellery off and kept it in a cloth bag as asked by one of the suspects. The two suspects then handed her small bags saying those contained cash and her gold jewellery and ran away. The woman found the bags contained only biscuits.

More from Pune

“We are working on some concrete information to identify and arrest the suspects,” an officer from Sinhagad Road police station said.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 11:12:56 am
Next Story

Man killed, daughter injured as speeding motorcycle hits their two-wheeler in Pune

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement