Elderly woman tricked into giving away gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh in Pune

An 85-year-old woman lost gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 lakh after two suspects tricked her into taking it off and giving it to them on the pretext of gifting her saree and cash in the Vadgaon Budruk area of Pune.

The Sinhagad Road police registered a first information report (FIR) based on the complaint of the woman from Vadgaon Budruk. The incident took place around 10.30 am on November 5 when she was returning home after visiting a shop.

According to the FIR, when she was passing through the Kirtinagar area, a middle-aged man greeted her. He told her that his employer had been blessed with a child after a long wait and they were gifting sarees and cash to elderly women.

The man asked her to go with him to a place nearby, away from the main road, where a younger man was waiting for them. The second man told the complainant that if she took off her gold jewellery and went along with him, she would get cash and saree as he also showed her a bundle of cash.

The woman took her gold jewellery off and kept it in a cloth bag as asked by one of the suspects. The two suspects then handed her small bags saying those contained cash and her gold jewellery and ran away. The woman found the bags contained only biscuits.

“We are working on some concrete information to identify and arrest the suspects,” an officer from Sinhagad Road police station said.