Elderly woman found dead at home, cash jewellery missing

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered, with injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, at her house in Warje area on Tuesday evening. Police are probing robbery as a primary motive saying cash and jewellery from the house was missing.

Police identified the deceased as Sulochana Subhash Dange (65), who was found dead in the Akashnagar area of Warje around 6 pm, when a neighbour went to talk to her. Police said Dange lived with her son and granddaughter but was alone at home when the incident took place.

Senior inspector Shankar Khatke, in-charge of Warje police station, said, “Injuries were inflicted on her neck and hand because of which she is suspected to have bled to her death. We found a razor blade next to her body which we believe was used as the murder weapon.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), Pournima Gaikwad said, “Initial investigation points to robbery as the motive. The family members have told us that cash of about Rs 36,000, a gold chain and gold earrings are missing from the house. Our teams have started working on various clues.”

Officials said around 6 pm, a neighbour went to talk to her about an issue related to the water pump in the building when he found her lying in a pool of blood. He then informed the family members and the police were called to the scene.