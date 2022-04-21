Elderly man murdered by youth at de-addiction centre in Pune

A 65-year-old man was murdered by a young inmate at a de-addiction centre in Narhe area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Arun Mohan Rathi (65), a resident of Anubandh society on the Sinhagad Road and arrested the accused, Sanket Sunil Alhat (24), a resident of Narhe.

A social activist, who runs the de-addiction centre, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sinhagad Road police station.

The investigating officer, Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Kanse, said, “Both Alhat and Rathi were liquor addicts and undergoing treatment and resided in the same block inside the centre.”

As per a statement issued by the police, Alhat was reportedly disturbed for a couple of days after nobody from his family turned up for his birthday on April 16. “Meanwhile, Rathi was allegedly abusing him for some time now. On Thursday morning he got angry and reportedly hit Rathi on his neck with a broken piece of mirror glass,” the statement said.

As per the FIR, Rathi received severe wounds on his neck due the assault and Alhat allegedly put his fingers inside the wounds and further widened them, resulting in Rathi’s death. “We have arrested Alhat on charges of murder. Further investigation is on,” said Kanse.