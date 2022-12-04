scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Elderly man killed in hit-and-run accident in Pune, search on for concrete mixer driver

The 85-year-old victim was knocked down from his bike by the truck on the road connecting the Katraj vegetable market to Katraj Chowk.

hit and run case, pune news, indian expressAn 85-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. (File)

An 85-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident as a concrete mixer truck allegedly knocked him down from his bike in the Katraj area of Pune Friday. The police have launched a search for the driver who fled the scene leaving behind the truck.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm on the road connecting the Katraj vegetable market to Katraj Chowk, said the police, who identified the deceased as Dnyandeo Ganpatrao Doke, a resident of Katraj Kondhwa Road. A first information report (FIR) was registered by his son at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Sunday.

According to the police, Doke was on his way to deliver tiffin to his daughter. When he was passing the Katraj bus stop, a cement mixer hit his bike from the side, knocking him down, they said. Doke sustained multiple serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sub-inspector Atul Thorat, who is investigating the case, said, “The driver of the concrete mixer fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. We have launched a search for him.” They booked the driver under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death due to negligence and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police also contacted the owner of the firm that operated the mixer.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 12:10:33 pm
