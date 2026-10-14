Duped by fake Narayana Murthy ad, Pune man sells shares, loses Rs 1.57 crore

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An 83-year-old retired businessman in Pune lost Rs 1.57 crore after being lured into an online investment scam through a Facebook advertisement that used Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s name and photograph, the police said.
The man was allegedly persuaded to liquidate his investments in shares and mutual funds and put the money into fraudulent schemes promising high returns from stock trading.
The alleged fraud occurred between August 2025 and February 2026, with the victim transferring money to multiple bank accounts after being approached by people posing as investment advisers.
According to the FIR, the man came across the fake advertisement on Facebook a few months ago. He was subsequently persuaded to invest through two purported investment entities, with the promise of substantial returns from share trading.
“The cyber fraudsters contacted the elderly man through WhatsApp calls and groups, sharing investment details and bank account numbers to which he was asked to transfer money. They initially gained his confidence by crediting five dollars to his bank account as returns on his investment,” an officer said.
Additional demands raise suspicions
Believing the scheme to be genuine, the elderly man began transferring larger sums. He transferred Rs 37.85 lakh to various bank accounts in transactions allegedly linked to one of the investment schemes. Separately, people claiming to represent another investment entity allegedly induced him to transfer Rs 1.20 crore through multiple transactions. The money was moved to accounts held across several banks in 49 transactions, according to the complaint. The total amount lost in the fraud was Rs 1.57 crore.
The fraud came to light when the elderly man sought to withdraw his money. Instead of returning the investments, the people allegedly demanded additional payments in the name of taxes. One person allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh, while another demanded Rs 33 lakh. The additional demands raised suspicions that the investment scheme was fraudulent, the complaint stated.
The man’s son lodged a complaint through the national cyber crime helpline 1930. His family subsequently approached the Pune city cyber police. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and impersonation.
Variety of baits
Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have witnessed a surge in online share trading fraud cases over the past three years. Fraudsters employ a variety of baits, including trading tips, virtual lectures, mobile applications, and enticing promises of exorbitant returns.
Officials also expressed concerns over people continuing to fall prey to such scams despite several advisories, sensitisation campaigns, and wide media coverage.