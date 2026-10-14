Duped by fake Narayana Murthy ad, Pune man sells shares, loses Rs 1.57 crore

The victim transferred money to multiple bank accounts after being approached by people posing as investment advisers. (Representational AI image)

An 83-year-old retired businessman in Pune lost Rs 1.57 crore after being lured into an online investment scam through a Facebook advertisement that used Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s name and photograph, the police said.

The man was allegedly persuaded to liquidate his investments in shares and mutual funds and put the money into fraudulent schemes promising high returns from stock trading.

The alleged fraud occurred between August 2025 and February 2026, with the victim transferring money to multiple bank accounts after being approached by people posing as investment advisers.

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According to the FIR, the man came across the fake advertisement on Facebook a few months ago. He was subsequently persuaded to invest through two purported investment entities, with the promise of substantial returns from share trading.