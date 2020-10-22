Pune: Elderly couple injured in explosion of leaked LPG

"We reached the spot within minutes of receiving the call. The two persons sustained burn injuries and other wounds of a serious nature. We made sure that they are sent to a nearby hospital for treatment," Fire Officer Sunil Naiknavre said.

An elderly couple was seriously injured in an explosion of leaked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in their one-room house on the premises of a residential society in Kasba Peth area on Wednesday morning.

The couple has been identified as Thakursi Tribhuvan Solanki (90) and his wife Vasantabai Solanki (85). According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the incident took place around 8.15 am on the ground floor of Joshi Niwas housing Society.

Fire Officer Sunil Naiknavre said, “Primary observations point to an explosion of leaked LPG. The gas might have continued leaking overnight and accumulated along the floor. In such cases, the persons inside the room get used to the odour due to continued exposure. In the morning, one of them went to the light the gas stove, and an explosion of leaked gas occurred, damaging a lot of things inside the room. The LPG cylinder has not been damaged.”

“We reached the spot within minutes of receiving the call. The two persons sustained burn injuries and other wounds of a serious nature. We made sure that they are sent to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.