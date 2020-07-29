Elderly couple found dead, police suspect murder-suicide pact

Their bodies were found by their domestic help, who had gone to their house to deliver lunch. (Representational) Their bodies were found by their domestic help, who had gone to their house to deliver lunch. (Representational)

An elderly couple was found dead in their apartment in Karve Nagar area in the city on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation suggests that the husband, Avinash Hemant Gore (70), allegedly killed his wife, Vaishali (66), and later ended his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling. As per a suicide note found at the spot, the couple decided to end their lives as they had both been ill for a long time, said police.

Their bodies were found by their domestic help, who had gone to their house to deliver lunch. Gore was a retired insurance officer and Vaishali was a retired bank officer, said police.

“On Monday afternoon, when their domestic help went to deliver lunch, the door was closed, but no one answered the doorbell and her knocks. She found that the door was just supported by a chair from the inside, and by pushing the door open, she went inside… she found Gore hanging from the ceiling and Vaishali lying unresponsive in the bedroom. She informed the couple’s daughter and neighbours, and subsequently police were alerted,” said Senior Inspector Kalpana Jadhav of Alankar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Gaikwad said, “We have found a note in the house which states that they were ending their lives because of their prolonged illness, and no one else should be held responsible for their act. The note has signatures of both of them. The advanced post-mortem report of the wife suggests that she died due to smothering. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the husband killed the wife and then committed suicide by hanging. We have spoken to the family members, who have confirmed that the couple had suffered from various ailments for a long time.”

In an unrelated incident, an elderly couple, Sambhaji Bapu Shinde (75) and his wife Shobha (70), were found dead in their first-floor apartment in Shivajinagar’s Gaothan area. Police are probing the sequence of events leading to their deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd