Elderly couple duped of Rs 65 lakh, one held: Pune Police

In an alleged multi-crore scam, Pune Police arrested a man who reportedly cheated several persons by making them invest money in a bogus scheme, assuring them lucrative returns between 18 and 24 per cent.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Bhagchand Chhallani, a resident of Mukund Nagar. Richard Anchi (58), a resident of Bhosale Nagar, lodged a complaint in this regard at Swargate police station.

Police said that Anchi and his wife had come in contact with the accused a few years ago through their friend. The accused had convinced the couple to invest money in his fraudulent scheme and assured them of huge returns.

Between November 2014 and September 2018, the accused had accepted a deposit of Rs 65 lakh from the complainant. In March 2018, he allegedly stopped paying them interest and didn’t return the deposited money either, police said.

Police said that the accused had allegedly cheated 34 more persons in a similar manner to the tune of a few crores. Police Inspector Swati Desai of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is currently investigating the case.

