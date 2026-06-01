Eknath Shinde sidesteps Sena reunion talk, says party has people’s mandate

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Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday sidestepped speculation about a possible rapprochement between the Shiv Sena factions led by him and Uddhav Thackeray, saying that only his party was carrying forward the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and that it had the people’s mandate.
Responding to questions on remarks by Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar on the possibility of the two factions coming together, Shinde avoided a direct reply.
“We are moving ahead with the thoughts of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. We have formed a government that reflects the aspirations of common people in Maharashtra,” he said.
Shinde said voters had endorsed the Shiv Sena led by him, its bow-and-arrow symbol and the legacy of Bal Thackeray and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.
“People have blessed Shiv Sena, the bow-and-arrow symbol, Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe’s thoughts. Our victory march will continue in the future as well,” he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking after Mahayuti candidate Ravindra Phatak filed his nomination for the Thane-Palghar Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election.
Earlier in the day, the Shinde-led Sena filed nominations in four constituencies for the Legislative Council polls from local authorities constituencies. The party fielded Ravindra Phatak from Thane-Palghar, Narendra Darade from Nashik, Saeed Khan from Parbhani-Hingoli and Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal.
Before filing the nomination, Phatak and Mahayuti leaders visited Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka and paid tributes to Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.
Expressing confidence about the polls, Shinde said Phatak would secure a comfortable victory as the ruling alliance enjoyed a majority in the constituency.
“The Mahayuti has a clear majority in the constituency. Ravindra Phatak will win with a huge margin,” he said.
Shinde also asserted that Mahayuti candidates would win all 17 Legislative Council seats being contested from local authority constituencies across the state.
Asked about rebel candidates in some constituencies, he said alliance leaders would resolve the issue before the June 4 deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
“In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections. Mahayuti leaders will sit together and take an appropriate decision. Those who have filed nominations will withdraw them,” he said.