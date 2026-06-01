Eknath Shinde sidesteps Sena reunion talk, says party has people’s mandate

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said voters had endorsed the Shiv Sena led by him, its bow-and-arrow symbol and the legacy of Bal Thackeray and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday sidestepped speculation about a possible rapprochement between the Shiv Sena factions led by him and Uddhav Thackeray, saying that only his party was carrying forward the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and that it had the people’s mandate.

Responding to questions on remarks by Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar on the possibility of the two factions coming together, Shinde avoided a direct reply.

“We are moving ahead with the thoughts of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. We have formed a government that reflects the aspirations of common people in Maharashtra,” he said.