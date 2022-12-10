‘What is Eknath Shinde doing?’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut after Karnataka CM Bommai says no compromise on border dispute

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the meeting between Maharashtra MPs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border dispute between the two states “will not make any difference”, the Shiv Sena (UBT) hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his silence over the issue.

“What Bommai has said will not make any difference to Maharashtra. But the question is what is the Maharashtra chief minister doing? Why is he keeping quiet, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Raut was reacting to Bommai’s remarks on a delegation of MPs from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting Shah on Friday, seeking his intervention in the flare-up in the long-pending border dispute. “Maharashtra delegation meeting the Union Home Minister will not make any difference. Maharashtra has tried this in the past too. The case is in the Supreme Court…Our government will not make any compromise on the border issue,” tweeted Bommai.

Naresh Mhaske, spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, however, criticised Raut’s statement. “Raut’s statement on the issue is deplorable. On a sensitive issue like this, he is only adding fuel to the fire…Our chief minister and deputy chief minister will make all efforts to resolve the issue through discussions with the Karnataka government,” Mhaske said.

On Friday, a delegation of MVA MPs led by Supriya Sule had met Shah during which he promised to hold a meeting between the two chief ministers on December 14 to find a solution. After the meeting, Sule had said that Shah gave them a patient hearing and was confident of a solution to the vexed issue.