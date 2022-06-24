scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
No hand in Shiv Sena turmoil, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil termed the Delhi trip of former CM Devendra Fadnavis a “routine visit” and said the BJP has received no offer from the rebel Sena MLAs to form the government in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 24, 2022 11:57:44 am
maharashtra crisis, maharashtra news, mva crisis, uddhav thackeray, devendra fadnavis, mumbai news, pune news, maharashtra bjp, chandrakant patil, shiv sena news, shiv sena assamMaharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil denied reports that the BJP has received an offer from the dissenting Sena group to form a government in alliance with it. (PTI Photo)

A day after Eknath Shinde, who is heading a group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, claimed that a national party was supporting them, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday denied that the saffron party was supporting the rebel group which is currently in Assam’s Guwahati. Patil also denied reports that the BJP has received an offer from the dissenting Sena group to form a government in alliance with it.

“The BJP has no hand in whatever is happening in the Shiv Sena. There are many national parties in the country. You will have to ask Shinde which party is supporting them,” Patil told reporters in Kolhapur Friday.

“We have not received any offer from the rebel group. If we get such an offer, then our 13-member core group will discuss it thoroughly and send the proposal to the Central Parliamentary Board which takes the final decision… Our style of working is studying in advance and in detail which we will do in this case as well,” he said.

Regarding Devendra Fadnavis rushing to Delhi, the state BJP chief said, “It is his routine visit. There are many issues that need to be taken up with the party leadership and therefore he keeps visiting Delhi.”

Patil pointed out that he had predicted the MVA government’s fall due to its internal contradictions. “We are not trying to bring the government down, nor will we try to do so. I had been saying that the MVA government will fall due to its internal contradictions, which is turning true now,” he said.

