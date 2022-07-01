Eknath Shinde, the 7th CM from western Maharashtra

With Eknath Shinde sworn in on Thursday, western Maharashtra can boast of having given the state seven of its 20 CMs till date. Even within the region, Satara district alone has given the state four CMs, including Shinde. Leaders from the region have collectively held the state’s Chief Minister’s post for over 20 years already, in its legislative history of 62 years since its formation in 1960.

“Heartiest congratulations to Eknath Shinde for being selected to be the chief minister of the state. I expect that he will work in the interest of Maharashtra. I am happy that after Yashwantrao Chavan, Babasaheb Bhosale and Prithviraj Chavan he will the fourth from Satara district to become the Chief Minister of the state,” tweeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he too has connection with Satara district. “My native village is in Koregaon in Satara district. My family migrated and settled in Baramati in Pune,” he said, adding that it will not be an exaggaration to say that Satara won a lottery by getting the CM’s post so many times.

Of the four politicians from Satara to have headed the state, the first CM was Yashwantrao Chavan who was elected to state assembly from Karad North in Satara in 1960. He was followed by Babasaheb Bhosale in the 1980s. Prithviraj Chavan, then a Member of Legislative Council, became the Chief Minister in 2010. Both Bhosale and Shinde have their native villages in Satara district but were elected from Kurla in Mumbai and Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane district respectively.

Meanwhile, the other three CMs from western Maharashtra are Sharad Pawar from Baramati in Pune district and Vasantdada Patil from Sangli who held the post four times each, and Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur who was the CM once.