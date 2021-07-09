Eknath Khadse-Pune land deal case: A timeline 

Eknath Khadse was earlier given a clean chit by the Pune city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the same land deal case. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

On Thursday, former BJP minister Eknath Khadse, who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October last year, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about nine hours in connection with a 2016 Pune land deal case. A day earlier, ED had arrested Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhri in the case.

The agency alleged that Chaudhri and Khadse bought Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land at Bhosari in Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual value was over Rs 31 crore. According to ED officials, the land was purchased in Chaudhri’s name and the money for the deal was allegedly routed through five shell companies.

In October last year, the ED had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, Chaudhri, and Abbas Ukani, the original owner of the land, in this regard.

Khadse was earlier given a clean chit by the Pune city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the same land deal case. Following this, activist Anjali Damania challenged the ACB’s report submitted before a court in Pune that stated lack of evidence against Khadse. The matter is still pending before the court. Meanwhile, earlier this year, ED collected documents pertaining to the land deal case from Damania’s lawyer Asim Sarode.

Here’s a timeline of the case

Pune realtor’s police complaint against Khadse

This matter came to the fore when a Pune-based realtor Hemant Gawande filed a complaint application against Khadse and others, pertaining to the Bhosari MIDC land deal, at the Bundgarden police station on May 30, 2016.

Gawande had alleged that Khadse, who was then a BJP leader and state revenue minister, misused his power to purchase about three acres of Bhosari MIDC land in the name of his wife and son-in-law at Rs 3.75 crore, as against the market price of Rs 40 crore. Gawande had also accused Khadse of defrauding the public exchequer in this land deal case.

Refuting the allegations, Khadse had then said that Gawande was an aggrieved person who wanted to escape the charges levied by the revenue department on him six to eight months ago for showing bogus papers to usurp land worth Rs 400 crore. Khadse had also said that a complaint had been registered against Gawande in this regard at the Shivajinagar police station, both by revenue and agriculture departments.

Khadse resigned as minister, judicial commission appointed to probe land deal

In June 2016, following corruption allegations, Khadse resigned as minister. Then, on June 23, 2016, the state government appointed a judicial commission headed by retired HC Justice Dinkar Zoting to conduct an inquiry into the land deal.

Gawande filed a petition before the Bombay High Court (HC) seeking dismissal of the judicial commission and lodging of a first information report (FIR) against Khadse. On February 14, 2017, the senior inspector of police of Bundgarden police station filed an affidavit in reply to HC stating that prima facie, there is no material to make out a cognizable offence so as to register an FIR in the case.

High court ordered ACB probe into land deal

But, on March 8, 2017, Justice Ranjit More and Revati Mohite Dere of HC ordered a probe by the Maharashtra ACB in this matter. The HC asked the ACB to register an FIR and investigate it “independently and without reference to the inquiry conducted by the judicial commission of retired Justice Zoting”.

“The ACB shall expeditiously complete the investigation and shall act in accordance with the law. We also make it clear that the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter at this stage. Investigation shall be monitored by the senior officer not below the rank of additional director general of police, ACB,” it instructed.

Accordingly, the ACB lodged an offence against Khadse, his wife, son-in-law, Ukani and other unknown persons under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code at the Bundgarden police station. Giving a clean chit to Khadse, ACB submitted a report in the special court in April 2018, stating that the land deal was not illegal.

Activist Anjali Damania challenged ACB’s clean chit to Khadse

In May 2018, activist Anjali Damania filed an appeal in a court in Pune against the ACB report that stated there was no concrete evidence of financial irregularities by Khadse in the Bhosari MIDC land deal.

Damania’s lawyer Asim Sarode said, “Court allowed our intervention….Arguments took place three times before the court. We have submitted relevant documents before the court to show there is prima-facie evidence against Khadse… But the court has not passed any order yet. Next hearing is on July 16.”

Sarode also said that ED officials contacted him in December 2020 seeking documents regarding the Bhosari MIDC land deal case against Khadse. “I have given the documents to ED,” Sarode had told The Indian Express.

The ED had issued a notice to Khadse over the land deal case in December 2020. Khadse then appeared before the ED on January 15 this year, when he was questioned for over six hours in connection with the case.

Later, he moved a criminal writ petition before the Bombay HC seeking quashing of the ECIR and sought interim protection from coercive action pending hearing of his plea.