Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Eka Natacha Mrityu heads to Prithvi and Habba theatre festivals

What are we, really? What gives meaning to our existence? How do the intricate webs of relationships shape our lives? And if we were to shed the many masks we wear, would we discover the truth at our core?

These are the existential questions that haunt the protagonist of Eka Natacha Mrityu (Death of an Actor), a thought-provoking play by eminent Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar and directed by highly acclaimed director Atul Pethe.

The experimental production has been selected for two prestigious theatre festivals, the Prithvi Theatre Festival in Mumbai on November 5 and the Habba Theatre Festival in Bengaluru in January 2027. Performances have been scheduled in Pune on October 24 and 25.