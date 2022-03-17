Eight workers injured in fire at Pune scrap processing unit

Eight persons sustained burns on Thursday when a fire broke out at an industrial scrap processing unit in Pune’s Moshi area where used oil barrels were being cleaned.

The fire took place around 10am at the unit in Barne Vasti on Dehu Moshi Road when oil removed from the barrels came in contact with the flame of the furnace used to heat water, according to the police.

“The unit handles industrial scrap. The accident took place when they were cleaning used oil barrels by putting them in hot water. The water was being heated on a furnace. A primary inquiry suggests that a sudden fire broke out when some oil from the barrels came in contact with the flame of the furnace. Some persons have sustained burns,” said inspector Shivaji Gaware of the Bhosari MIDC police station.

An official from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade said, “We did not receive any call from people from the unit. But one of our firefighters, Vikas Shinde, heard a loud explosion-like sound while passing through the area. He went inside the unit and found that people had sustained burns. He then called the control room and we sent fire tenders and rescue vans.”

Three of the eight injured people have more than 20 per cent burns. The others’ burns are less serious, said the official. “All the workers have their homes very close to the place. Fortunately no children or other family members were injured,” the official added.

The injured were identified as Musa Mohammed (65), Shivraj Boigwad (37), Mahadu Padule (45), Suresh Boigwad (26), Piraj Boigwad (26), Mallu Boigwad (45), Madhav Boigwad (28) and Balaji Boigwad (38).

The police booked a suo motu case against the unit’s owner under Indian Penal Code sections related to negligence.