Eight special trains to ply between Pune and Danapur for Diwali and Chhath

The Pune Division of the Indian Railways will run eight suvidha and special trains between Pune and Danapur from October 20 to 27 and November 3 to 10 to clear the festive rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Special trains will also be operated for Ballarshah (Chandrapur) district.

“The Central Railway will run 10 more suvidha and special trains between Pune-Danapur and Pune-Ballarshah during Diwali. It is already running trains for Manduadih and Nagpur to clear the extra rush,” said Pune Division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar.

Train number 82115 suvidha special will leave Pune at 4.15 am on Sunday from October 20 to 27 and arrive Danapur at 12.30 am on Tuesday. Train number 82116 suvidha special will leave Danapur at 6.30 am on Tuesday from November 5 to 12 and arrive Pune at 3.40 pm the next day.

Train number 01453 special will leave Pune at 4.15 pm on Sunday from November 3 to 10 and arrive Danapur at 12.30 am on Tuesday. Train number 01454 special will leave Danapur at 6.30 am on Tuesday from October 22 to 29 and arrive Pune at 3.40 pm the next day. This train will have a composition of two AC 3 tier, 14 sleeper class and six general second class.

Train number 82123 suvidha special will leave Pune at 11.55 pm on October 25 and arrive Ballarshah at 6.10 pm the next day. Similarly, train number 01458 special will leave Ballarshah at 9 pm on October 26 and arrive Pune at 3.40 pm the next day. This train will have a composition of one AC 2 tier cum AC 3 tier, 12 sleeper class and six general second class.

Many train services affected due to work on UP line

The popular Pragati Express will stay cancelled until October 31 as the Mumbai Division of Central Railway has undertaken work to resolve a technical issue on the UP line between Monkey Hill and Karjat stations.

The issue was affecting several train services for the past two weeks. Apart from Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, several other long distance trains running via Pune junction have been short terminated to Pune.

According to the Railways, train number 12126/25 Mumbai-Pune Pragati express and train number 51317/18 Pune-Panvel-Pune passenger will be cancelled till October 31. Train number 07617/18 will be cancelled from October 26 and 27. Train number 51030 Nanded-Panvel will be cancelled from October 22 to 24 and October 28 to 31. Train number 51029 Mumbai-Bijapur fast passenger will cancelled from October 21 to 23 and 27 to 30. Train number 51027Mumbai-Pandharpur fast passenger will be cancelled on October 24, 25, 26 and 31 and train number 51028 will be cancelled on October 25, 26, 27 and November 1.