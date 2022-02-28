Eight research scholars from Pune bag prize for science writing

EIGHT young research students from Pune have bagged top awards presented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for their science writing skills named Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research – AWSAR.

Launched in 2018, this is a dedicated effort by the ministry to train budding scientists to develop science writing skills aimed at popularising the subject among the common masses. Through writing workshops and webinars, AWSAR is a platform where PhD and post doctoral students can train in writing beyond academic requirements using mass media platforms and channels.

The 2021 AWSAR story writing awardees were announced recently. Ajay Lagashetti, a PhD scholar from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) has won the first prize (PhD student category) for his popular science story on fungus and their colours.

He is pursuing doctoral studies on fungal pigments and their application in dying textile fabrics. The second and third prizes in this category went to University of Delhi students Anoop Singh and Deeksha Pandey, respectively. The three winners will be presented with a cash award worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The other winners from ARI in this category included Komal Suryavanshi, Kunal Yadav, Parimal Vikhe and Suhasini Venkatesh. Among other winners from Pune were Meenakshi Tellis from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pallavi Budgude of Symbiosis International University and Suraj More from Bharati Vidyapeeth.

In all, 100 best science stories written by PhD students were announced, each of whom will be handed a cash award of Rs 10,000 and a certificate of appreciation. The Outstanding Story (Post Doctoral student category) went to the work of Pragyan Rath from Jawaharlal Nehru University. A science story written by Ila Agnihotri from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology was included in the top 20 post doctoral student stories this year.